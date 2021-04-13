WATSON, Sarah



Sarah Watson, 92, of Union City, Georgia passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 at Southwest Christian Care in Union City.



Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn will arrange a private graveside service on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, Georgia. Any floral memorials should be sent to Parrott Funeral Home.



Sarah graduated from Russell High School in 1946. She met Jesse Watson, her true love and husband for 71 years, on a blind double date in 1948. They were married on October 7, 1949.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry Burson and Max Burson; and son William Robert (Bob).



Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Jesse; son, Joseph (Mary) Watson of Muscadine, Alabama; daughter, Kathy Watson (Chris Callahan) of Decatur, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Paula Watson of McDonough, Georgia; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Donations to Southwest Christian Care in Union City (swchristiancare.org) are welcome in lieu of flowers.



