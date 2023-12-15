WATSON, Lyndon
Age 65, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
WATSON, Lyndon
Age 65, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral