WATSON, Jesse



Jesse Watson, 96, of Union City, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021.



Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn, GA will conduct a memorial service on Tuesday, December 21 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Any floral memorials should be sent to Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, GA 30213. Donations to Southwest Christian Care in Union City (swchristiancare.org) are welcome in lieu of flowers.



Jesse Junior Watson was born in Ozark, Alabama on August 30, 1925. In 1948, he moved to Atlanta, where he met Sarah Burson, his true love and wife for 71 years, on a blind double date. They were married on October 7, 1949.



In 1956, he joined the East Point Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1983. Jesse was the local firearms instructor for several local police departments and for the GBI. He was the city-appointed caretaker for Sweetwater Creek State Park from 1973 to 1978. He also ran his own landscaping and ceramic tile businesses.



Jesse served as a deacon at Friendship Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Grand Lodge of Georgia Free Masons.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sarah, his parents; brothers Floyd, Buford (Boots), and Cecil; sisters Kathleen, Anne and Louise; and son William Robert (Bob).



Jesse is survived by his son, Joseph (Mary) Watson of Muscadine, Alabama; daughter, Kathy Watson (Chris Callahan) of Decatur, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Paula Watson of McDonough, Georgia; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



