Watson, Emily

WATSON, (WILSON), Day



Emily Day Wilson Watson, known to all as "Day," died on January 28, 2023, following a brief illness. She was 93. She is survived by three children, Susan W. Bagwell (Tim), Wade H. Watson III, and M. Ann Watson (Susan); five grandchildren, John H. Bagwell (Greta), Emily Day Bagwell (Erin), Hampton M. Watson (Preetha), Jordan B. Watson, and Sarah Lorraine Watson Sherman; and three great-grandchildren, Timothy Nelson Bagwell, Margaret Day Bagwell, and Reed Watson Bagwell; and a sister, Marie W. Turner (96). She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Rev. W. Hamp Watson, Jr.; as well as a brother, Farris H. Wilson, Jr.; and a sister, JaneW. Russell.



Her life growing up in Griffin, Georgia, changed dramatically when she contracted polio in the early summer of 1944, which paralyzed her right leg and weakened the left. Her parents sent her to the Warm Springs Foundation where she learned to walk using crutches and a leg brace. She met President Franklin Roosevelt at Warm Springs, and always voted Democratic. After completing college at Wesleyan in Macon with a degree in psychology, she did her graduate work at Peabody (Vanderbilt) in elementary education. On one visit home from school, she met a young minister who suddenly asked for her hand two weeks later. She thought he was crazy, but he was persistent.



She had said she would never marry because no man would want a woman who had to walk with crutches. She would not even consider marrying a preacher because who would want the life of a preacher's wife. And of course, even if she did marry, she would not be able to bear children because of the effects of polio. "Never say what you'll never do," she said, "because you'll wind up doing it." She had a great sense of humor and never took herself, or anyone else, too seriously.



Hamp and Day served Methodist churches all over the South Georgia Conference, including in Rochelle, Rincon, Colquitt, Eastman, Savannah, Bainbridge, Valdosta, and Macon. She was the secret to his success, as he was to hers. Day had a spirit about her that drew people to her, and long after each service ended, there would be a crowd around her, talking about anything and everything. She was beloved.



Day walked with her crutches most of her life and did all the things mothers and preacher's wives of her generation did, from hosting parties to giving devotionals, to sitting through multiple services at outdoor camp meetings in the heat of August. She never complained, even though almost everything was much harder for her than for others. She even went tent camping and trailer camping with the family all over the United States. It was years before she finally agreed to use handicap parking spaces.



Eventually, she wore out most of her joints (shoulders, hands, hips), leading an orthopedic group in Macon to name her as their most valuable patient. She carried on, nevertheless, using powered carts and later a powered chair for mobility after she could no longer walk. Through it all she smiled, laughed, and enjoyed every minute of life, especially the times with her family. She never missed a chance to say I love you.



The family wishes to thank the staff at The Mann House in Sandy Springs for the loving care they provided to Day for the last five years, and for the graciousness with which they regularly lost to her in games of Scrabble and Rummikub. Donations to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth or to Centenary UMC in Macon may be made in her memory.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE Brookhaven, Georgia 30319. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow.



