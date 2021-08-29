WATSON, Dorothy Hale



Dorothy Hale Watson of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the age of 86, surrounded by her books, her niece Ellen and her faithful canine companion Gigi.



Born on November 25, 1934 in Anderson, SC, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Sullivan Watson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her father Dillard Gardner Watson and her mother, Emily Sullivan Watson.



Dorothy, known to all who loved her as "Dottie", was a precocious child who had a fondness for reading and the outdoors. She loved riding horses bareback on her family farm.



Dottie graduated from Converse College of Spartanburg, SC, and went off to Oregon to teach children with hearing challenges. Later, Dottie returned to Atlanta and taught third grade at the Margaret Mitchell Elementary School.



Some of Dottie's passions included gardening (even at 10 o'clock at night), books, art and literature of any kind, movies, and a tender heart towards animals even insects of all kind.



She had a love for the mountains which she hiked well into her 80's and the Blue Ridge Parkway which was shared by one of her dear friends, Christopher Blake, steward of the Friends of Linville Gorge in Linville Falls, NC where they shared a cabin just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.



Dottie is survived by cherished friends including, Susan Edwards Willis, the daughter of her childhood friend Gloria Edwards; Stephen Goldfarb, a Beltline walking partner; and, Ann Campbell; a dear friend in the musical sense, harpist with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.



Dorothy Hale Watson is survived by Juanita Goodman Watson, her sister-in-law and wife of late brother Charles; Whitten Sullivan Watson, nephew; Sullivan Douglass Watson, grandnephew and mother Susan Briggs Watson. Her devoted and beloved niece and caregiver, Ellen Currie Watson and Kevon Shane Watson, husband to Ellen. And last but not least her beloved Gigi, an apricot maltipoo who has been her constant companion and confidant to her muse for over 11 years.



Dottie brought us joy, respect, decency, diversity and an admiration of the good in all things. This truly made her a unique and glorious human being. We will miss her immensely.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Dottie's favorite charities: Charles S. Watson Minority Scholarship Fund at Vanderbilt University, Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway or Mitchell Co. Safe Place of Spruce Pine, NC.



A private memorial service atop her cherished Blue Ridge Mountains will be held at a later date to honor her memory as well as a marker to be placed next to her parents at the Silver Brook Cemetery in Anderson, SC.

