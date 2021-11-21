WATSON, Carolyn H.



Carolyn H Watson, 82, passed away at her home in Cumming, GA on November 5, 2021, at the end of a two-year battle with cancer.



An Atlanta native, she grew up in the Kirkwood neighborhood, attended Murphy High School, and Atlanta Business School.



Some of her proudest professional accomplishments were serving as President of the Women's Traffic and Transportation Association; Administrative Assistant for her brother's business, RH Flooring; and Director of Admissions at Crawford Long Memorial Hospital, of Atlanta. Later in life she combined her love of objects of art, furnishings, and antiques with the love of the art of the deal, buying and selling for her business, GranDesigns.



Life's necessities: a dog, a car, a job, a trip to plan and a room to redecorate; and of course, most importantly, loved ones to share them all with. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Billy. She is survived by her daughters; Bambi (Nutt) Kendrick ('Ken'), Stacey W. Sosebee (Daryl), grandchildren; Harris Kendrick, Meredith K. Clayton (Brian), great-grandson Emmet Clayton; brother, Ray Holman (Carroll), brother Timothy A Holman (Carol), and many much-loved siblings by marriage, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her powerful hand helped shape us all, and so, she will always be with us.



A Memorial and gathering will be held November 27,2021 at Big Canoe in Jasper, GA, 11:30am-3:30pm, with tribute beginning at noon followed by a light reception. Please contact a family member for details and access information. There will be a visitation at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming on, December 2,2021 at 10:00 AM prior to departing for burial at The National Cemetery in Canton at 12:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to The National Park Foundation, https://www.nationalparks.org or https://forgottenpaws.org/



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



