WATSON, Betty Ellene (Hendrix)



Betty Ellene Hendrix Watson passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a period of illness, on the evening of June 22, 2022 in the presence of her sons, grandsons and daughter-in-law.



Born on September 01, 1932 in Carrollton, GA to Leonard Jasper Hendrix and Nava Marie Walker Hendrix. She was married to Frank Daniell Watson Sr. on June 28, 1953, who preceded her in death on November 01, 2004.



Betty is survived by her sister, Hazel Hanie; sons and daughters-in-law, F. Dan Watson Jr. (Janet) and Tony K. Watson (Kathy); grandsons, Nathan and Noah, and four great-granddaughters.



She was a teacher and librarian for Clayton County GA school system, retiring in 1987. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and grace. She deeply loved her family and her Savior, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell.

