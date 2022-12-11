WATSON, Arnold Eugene "Gene"



Arnold Eugene "Gene" Watson of Dunwoody, GA went to be with his Lord on December 8, 2022, at the age of eighty-five after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Gene was born in Bristow, OK to Price Marvin and Ruby (Golden) Watson. He graduated Cum Laude from Mississippi State University and then began his illustrious 33-year career with IBM. Gene was married to the love of his life, Ethel Inez Beaver, for fifty-nine happy years. Together they raised two sons, two daughters and were preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jeanine Leah.



Gene is survived by his wife, Ethel; and their four children: Andrew Watson (Michelle) of Las Vegas, NV, Philip Watson (Lisa), of Simpsonville, SC, Noella Thwaites of Duluth, GA, and Jeanine Reagan (Steve) of Flowery Branch, GA. He was also Pappaw to six living grandchildren: Katie Tobias, Victoria Parrella (Luc), Matthew Watson, Thomas Thwaites, Kristen Camp (Jay) and Eliana Reagan.



His memorial will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at H.M. Patterson Funeral Home – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Atlanta, GA. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by a service at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM, at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Gene's name to Samaritan's Purse, Gideons International or the Alzheimer's Association.



