Watkins, Philip

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WATKINS, Philip Allen

Philip Allen Watkins, 86, of Sandy Springs died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A veteran of the US Army Reserve attaining the rank Captain, he was a retired Captain with Eastern Airlines. Phil was a longtime member and Chairman of the board of trustees at Fairburn United Methodist Church before becoming a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He was a member and Past Master at Masonic Lodge # 18 F&AM in Fairburn. Phil was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Antonia Watkins and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne Shell Watkins; daughter, Lori Watkins Atkins (Chad); son, Mitchel Philip Watkins (Sandra Stewart); grandchildren, Zsalina Atkins, Sorrel Atkins; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 9th at two o'clock in the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park with Reverend Vicki Harrington-Franch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.




