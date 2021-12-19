WATKINS, Jennings Edward



Watkins, Jennings Edward passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta on December 16, 2021 at the age of 102 years. Mr. Watkins was born on December 8, 1919 in Copperhill, Tennessee to parents Willie Eloise and Ervin Walter Watkins. He grew up in Blue Ridge, Georgia and attended Blue Ridge High School. After graduating, Mr. Watkins worked for his father's trucking business. In 1942 he was drafted into the army and served in Newfoundland during World War II. Upon his return to the United States, he started Atlanta Motor Lines, Incorporated with his identical twin brother, James. He served as president of the company for 43 years before retiring. During his career in trucking, he served as president of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and was a board member of the American Trucking Association. In his leisure time Mr. Watkins could be found golfing, tending to his vegetable and rose gardens, and hosting parties with his wife Dorothy. He was a member of the Oak Grove Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia. Mr. Watkins was a passionate benefactor of several charities including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Wesley Woods, and the Shepherd Spinal Center. Mr. Watkins is preceded in death by Dorothy Wyatt, his lovely wife of 61 years, and his son, Jennings Edward, Jr., as well as his brothers Paul Watkins and Ralph Watkins and sisters Eloise Watkins Turner and Ruth Watkins Binick. He is survived by his twin brother James Lewis Watkins of Fayetteville, sisters Alice Watkins Dennard of Canton and Sue Watkins Miller of Ringgold, God child Dotty Tangren of Athens and several god grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at A.S. Turner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held before service beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Eddie Watkins Endowment Fund or to the Shepherd Spinal Center.

