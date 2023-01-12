ajc logo
Watkins, Charlie

WATKINS, Charlie Ashby

Celebration of Life for Mr. Charlie Ashby Watkins, will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11 AM, at, Word Of Faith Love Center, 2435 Ben Hill Rd., East Point, 30344. Instate 10 AM. Family and friend's are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta, 30331. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com




Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

