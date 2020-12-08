Watford, Cal

WATFORD, Jr., Cal Howard



Mr. Cal Howard Watford, Jr., 87, passed away on November 25 due to COVID infection. A longtime resident of Roswell, GA, he was born in Orangeberg, SC. He graduated from College Park High School in College Park, GA and attended Presbyterian College before joining the Navy. He served during the Korean war as a corpsman on the USS Fort Marion (LSD 22).



Following his time of service, he returned to complete his studies at the University of Georgia, earning a degree in business. He was employed by The Trust Company of Georgia in the Factoring Department before accepting the position of president of Calhoun Padding Company. After an early retirement from Calhoun Padding Company, he opened a retail outdoor store in Roswell, Call of the Wild, where he remained in business for nearly 30 years.



He was a devoted husband and father. He married Julia Anita Tutton of Flowery Branch, Georgia in 1958 and they remained married until her death in 2004. Together, they raised three children. He served on the City of Roswell Zoning board in the early '80s as Roswell began the experience growth. He was a member of Roswell First Baptist Church where he was a faithful member of the Brantley Seymour Sunday School class until they merged with another due to attrition. He was very involved in Boy Scouts Troop 486, serving as scout master and mentor to many young men.



Cal was a lifelong learner who knew a lot of things about a lot of things. He was a sailor, an aviator, a patriot, an outdoorsman, a poet, a singer/songwriter, an avid reader, and supervisor of any project anyone was undertaking. He had an affection for anything related to the American West and cowboys, sailing ships and sailors. He was able to repair whatever was broken, including hearts. He will best be remembered as our loving Dad and Papa and good friend to many. He adored his Canton Street community and was well loved by the same.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Tutton Watford, his son "Chip" Cal Howard Watford, III and his grandson, William Cody Watford.



Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Christopher William Watford and Mary Ann Sardone-Watford, daughter Dr. Amy Watford Barfield, grandchildren Caroline Barfield, William Barfield, Julia Barfield, Ava Watford and Liza Watford and niece Katherine Cox Gaydosh.



Due to the current surge in COVID cases a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Fulton Community Charities.



