WATERS, Thomas Rick



Thomas Rick Waters, 70, of Hampton passed away February 7, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1950 in Porterdale, Georgia to the late William and Berthalene Waters. Thomas is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gloria Waters; his daughter, Melissa (Rodney) Lester; his son, Thomas Jeremiah Waters; his grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Brody, Trenton, and Abbey; his sisters, Elaine (Ronnie) McNeal, Tammy (Derrick) Otwell; and his brothers, Chris (Renae) Wade, Tony Wade, Dee (Patricia) Wade, and David (Daphne) Albaugh. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

