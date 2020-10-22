X

Waters, Priscilla

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WATERS, Priscilla

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Priscilla Waters, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 AM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Bryon Thomas, Officiating. Interment, Southview Cemetery, Atlanta. A Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 5 PM to 7 PM, at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Steven Waters (Latosha), 2 grandchildren, Sheridan Waters, Sanaa Waters, nieces, Linda Scott, Monica Bose, Esther (Regina) Bridges, Jennifer Fretwell, Kathy Hunter, Sheila Browning, nephews, Dwayne Hunter, Carlton Hunter, James Hunter, Kevin Walker, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

