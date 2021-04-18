Waters, Judy

WATERS (NEIDLINGER), Judy



Judy Neidlinger Waters, 89, of Atlanta, passed away March 22, 2021. Judy was a native Atlantan who grew up in Morningside and attended North Avenue Presbyterian Church. After graduating from Westminister, she studied at the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. She graduated with honors from the Grady College of Journalism. Judy enjoyed a long successful career as a writer in the Equifax Corporate Communications Department. She was a lifetime member of the DAR and the Georgia Salzburger Society. She delighted in travel, gardening, reading, and caring for her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Judy is survived by her husband, Ed Waters; son, Bob Bourne; daughter Anne Bourne; grandson Daniel Carr; and Pippa, her Cavalier. Private services were held. Donations may be made to the Grady College of Journalism Neediest Student Fund or to Samaritan's Purse.



