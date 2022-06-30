ajc logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

WATERS, John Morgan

John Morgan Waters, age 79, of Buford, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was preceded by his parents, Marion and Vivian Ware Waters. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jacqlynn Waters, Buford, GA; sister, Nonie Turner, Tignall, GA; and numerous friends. Mr. Waters was born November 3, 1942 in Washington, GA. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce for 4 years and was a 1961 graduate of Washington Wickes High School. Mr. Waters was retired from Burro Brown Instrument Company as a Manufacturing Manager after 28 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a car enthusiast and loved car shows and Nascar. He was also a pilot and enjoyed flying. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with Military Honors, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Coates officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022 prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society in memory of John M. Waters.

To express condolences, please sign our online guestbook at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




