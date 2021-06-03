WATERS, Alton



Alton William Waters, "Bill", September 26, 1938-May 26, 2021. Son of the late Annie Ruth and Alton William Waters, Sr, was educated in the Atlanta Public School System. Graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, earning a Bachelor of Mathematics Degree from Clark College (CAU) in 1967, studied computer science at Georgia Institute of Technology in 1970 and received a Master of Education in Mathematics from Emory University in Decatur in 1974. Mathematics teacher at Frederick Douglass High School from 1970-2002 when he finally retired. Teaching also at Atlanta Area Technical College, Booker T. Washington High and Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus Evening Schools, Morris Brown College and DeKalb Technical College. William served his country honorably; an active member in the Army Reserve. Member of the AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics) and Cobb County Radio Control Modelers Club. He wrote several articles on airplane construction that were published monthly in the Model Aviation Magazine. Preceded in death by his only child and loving son, Alton William Waters, Jr.; sisters, Joanne Dallas and Annie Stephens. Bill will live on in the hearts and minds of those left to cherish his memory: Valerie H. Renfroe, loving wife of over 31 years; stepson, Troy Renfroe; nieces: Deborah Dozier (Connecticut); Gail, Lydia, Angelia, Nancy and Pam Dallas (Atlanta); nephews: John (Connecticut),William Stephens (Atlanta) and Daniel Dallas (Florida); a host of relatives and very special friends. Celebration of Life Friday, June 4, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Entombment Westview Cemetery Abbey. Viewing on day of service from 11 AM until the hour of service at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com



