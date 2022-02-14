Waterhosue, Herb

WATERHOUSE, Herb



November 18, 1929 - Feburary, 12, 2022



Herb Waterhouse, an avid sports fan, often found himself cheering for the underdog.This theme echoed through all aspects of his life as someone who lifted up and championed others, from beloved family members to employees to perfect strangers. His towering physical presence and personality were outsized by a giant heart overflowing with faith, love, compassion, and service.



"I don't know what I did to live a life so full of blessings," he was known to say. Those blessings included Mildred, his wife of nearly 70 years, with whom he shared an unwavering romance. He proudly displayed his love for his four children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, blowing kisses at their pictures before retiring at night. For Herb, family remained priceless.



Born in Kentucky in 1929, Herb considered himself a lifelong Atlantan, having moved to the city at the age of 9. After a humble, Depression-era childhood, Herb served in the U.S. Navy and graduated with a business degree from the University of Georgia (Atlanta Division). This led him to a career in the steel industry with Atlantic Steel before founding Valiant Steel & Equipment. As an entrepreneur, he took bold risks and shared his business savvy while serving on the board of directors for numerous companies. Herb had the ability to see in others what they couldn't see in themselves and was known to employ those yearning for another chance.



A lifelong passion for sports saw Herb attending 68 consecutive Masters golf tournaments and most major sporting events from the World Series to the Super Bowl. The only thing he loved more than rooting for his favorite teams was watching his grandkids and great-grandchildren play sports, and perform musically and theatrically. Well into his 70s, he even volunteered to coach a grandson's little league baseball team.



Although Herb carried himself with a John Wayne-meets-Sean Connery swagger, he had a soft, tender side. He penned love poems by the dozen and published four volumes of original work. Herb shared his annual Christmas poem with everyone, and the holidays weren't complete without a batch of his homemade ambrosia.



The most important part of his life proved to be his faith. As a devout Christian, Herb served as a layperson in the United Methodist Church. Through daily prayer and devotions, he sought to further his relationship with God. And Herb put his convictions to action through volunteerism and philanthropy, never losing sight of those less fortunate. His generosity knew no limits.



Herb shared his enduring faith with an abundant family. He's survived by wife Mildred; daughters Gail (Benny Boynton), Terri (Bill Burnham), and Maria (Jim Licata); and son Jon Waterhouse (Andrea); grandchildren Laura Bradley (Trevor), Anna Anthony (Kevin), Justin Burnham (Rachel), Beth Goldstein (Craig), Bert Burnham (Adrianne), Lindsay Jones (Kurt), Lisa McGuire (Chris), Morgan Summy (Logan), Madison Shumard (Jake), and Max, Levi and Violet Waterhouse; great grandchildren Grace and Jayda Bradley, William Anthony, Fiona and Myca Burnham, Will, Ryan and Reed Goldstein, Gia and India Burnham, Millie, Knox and Luke Jones, and James and Jack McGuire; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lellie and Herbert Waterhouse, and sister Elizabeth Cochran.



After a lifetime of opening his arms to others, Herb was welcomed into the arms of God at the age of 92, surrounded by his family. His legacy serves as a prime example of a life well lived and a testament to what matters most.



A graveside service will take place 1 PM. Tuesday, February 15 at Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St., Decatur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duluth United Methodist Church (Capital Campaign).



To leave condolences and to find livestreaming information, please visit www.asturner.com.

