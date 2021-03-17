WASSER, Carolyn Constangy



Carolyn Constangy Wasser died on March 15, 2021 at the age of 87. An Atlanta native, Carolyn met her husband, Richard, while she was a student at North Fulton High School. A lifelong learner, Carolyn resumed her education as an adult at Oglethorpe University, from which she graduated in 1979. She subsequently pursued a career in social work at The Link, Meals On Wheels, and Visiting Nurses Association. In her spare time, Carolyn was a docent at The Temple and at the High Museum of Art. Carolyn's true calling, however, was as a grandmother. She delighted in Saturday mornings spent with her grandchildren and enthusiastically embraced their hobbies and academic interests. Granny, as she was lovingly called, was not above purchasing SparkNotes in order to keep up with her grandkids' various high school classes. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Eleanor Constangy, her husband, Dick Wasser, and her granddaughter, Alex Wasser. She is survived by her sons: Neil Wasser (Valerie Habif) and Glenn Wasser (Joan), and by her grandchildren, Frank (Hartley), Brent (Raleigh), Keith, Ellie Deedy (Chris), and Aaron; and by her great-grandchildren, Eli Wasser and Juniper Wasser. Sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Temple or the Frank A. Constangy Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia Law School, 120 Herty Drive, Athens, GA 30602. A private family graveside service will be held with Rabbi Peter Berg officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451- 4999.

