WASILEWSKY, Aubrey Leigh Garber



Aubrey Leigh Garber Wasilewsky lost her battle with triple-negative breast cancer on Friday, January 6, 2023–11 days after her 31st birthday and 23 months after her diagnosis. She leaves behind the love of her life, Jed Wasilewsky, and their 23-month-old daughter, Isla Shae, as well as their rescue dog, Arnold; her parents, Marianne and Stephen Garber; her siblings and their spouses, Arielle and Rafi Kohan, Adam Garber and Sara Landis, and Amy Garber-Smith and Aaron Smith; her nieces and nephews, Azalea and Elliott Kohan, Elon Garber, and Anna and Daniel Smith; and her dearest Doris Dozier. Aubrey also leaves behind her beloved second family, Jed's parents, Beverley and Gary Wasilewsky; her siblings-in-law and their spouses, Craig and Jill Wasilewsky and Jamee and Adam Miller; and her nephews, Simon Wasilewsky and Ariel Miller. She was the granddaughter of the late Rose and Morris "Dan" Daniels and the late Alfred and Gerry Garber.



Aubrey attended The Epstein School, where she met Jed in kindergarten. They had their first date in fourth grade (it was on the playground). Both Aubrey and Jed went on to graduate from The Weber School in 2010 (they were unofficially voted most likely to get married). With an innate eye for style, Aubrey insisted on dressing herself starting at the age of three, and she followed that passion for fashion to the University of Delaware, graduating with a B.S. in fashion design and merchandising. After college, Aubrey worked in various aspects of the fashion industry in Paris and New York and Atlanta, where she ultimately managed the boutique River Mint Finery.



In their 25-year relationship and their five-and-a-half years of marriage, Aubrey and Jed led a complete life of love. Aubrey was a natural mother; she always looked forward to the days of raising her own child with Jed. Isla was born one day after her mother's cancer diagnosis. Aubrey endured multiple courses of treatment and surgeries for almost two years. Nothing worked. Through it all, she lived for those moments of seeming normalcy, when she could take a walk with Jed, or play with Isla on the floor, or just laugh with friends. She was always present as a wife and mother, and her contagious smile never dimmed.



Those who knew Aubrey best were in awe of her strength and generosity, which seemed somehow effortless in the face of this devastating diagnosis. Beautiful on the outside and in, she was one of a kind. Aubrey was fortunate to have an extraordinary and caring team of doctors, including Dr. Samantha Shams, Dr. Jane Meisel, and Dr. Courtney Pollard, III, who worked tirelessly and compassionately to extend Aubrey's life. Over the past two years, her incredible community of friends and family supported her, nourished her, and lifted her spirits. In turn, Aubrey worried more about those she might leave behind than about herself; she would say, "I'm not afraid of dying, I'm afraid of not being there for you." Right up until her final days, she never stopped planning ways to ease the transition for those around her to a time when she would be gone.



Aubrey believed deeply that every young mother battling this relentless and cruel disease ought to have the same expert care and strength of community she was so fortunate to experience. To honor her wish, we are asking family and friends to contribute to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Atlanta, which provides free lodging and resources for cancer patients and caregivers who have to travel far from home for treatment. In memory of our brave and beautiful Aubrey, we are naming a common room at the Hope Lodge, which will help support patients like her through their cancer journeys.



If you choose to donate, please contribute at the following link and note "in memory of Aubrey Garber Wasilewksy": bit.ly/AtlantaHLG



Checks may also be sent to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 1552 Shoup Court, Decatur, GA 30033. Please include "Aubrey Garber Wasilewsky" in the memo.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Monday, January 9, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999

