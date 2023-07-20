WASIK, John Louis



John Louis Wasik of Roswell, GA, passed away on July 16, 2023. He was born in Dearborn, MI on April 11, 1937 to Sophia and John Wasik. He received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University, and his master's degree from the University of Michigan. He earned his doctoral degree in 1967 at Florida State University, where he met his future wife, Barbara Hanna Wasik, whom he married in 1966.



He joined the faculty of North Carolina State University in the fall of 1967 in the Department of Statistics. He taught both undergraduate and graduate students, and served as director of the undergraduate statistics program. He was also the recipient of a University Outstanding Teaching Award. He conducted research in the areas of testing, measurement, and statistics and was a statistical consultant on many professional projects. He served as President of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Kiwanis Club in North Carolina and was on the Finance Committee of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid swimmer and sailor and coached youth soccer. He and his wife funded endowments for students and faculty at Florida State and for students at North Carolina State. In retirement he moved to Roswell to be near family. He was a resident at St. George Village Retirement Community and a member of St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church.



He is survived by his wife Barbara Hanna Wasik, his adult children, John Gregory Wasik of Los Angeles, CA, Mark Timothy Wasik (Rachelle) of Marietta, GA, Jeffrey Joseph Wasik of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren: Andrew, Zachary, Nicholas, Luke, and Olivia Wasik; cousin, John (Sue) Kopala; and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Wasik.



A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 25, followed by a reception in the parish social hall. Interment will be held that afternoon at 3 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA. Contributions in John's memory may be made to Food for the Poor or Save the Children.



