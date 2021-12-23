Wasiele, Loretta

WASIELE (ANDERSON), Loretta Kathryn



Loretta Kathryn Anderson Wasiele (Clarence and Cecilia Aylward Anderson)



November 19, 1926 to December 16, 2021 Business woman, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother. Loretta was a child of the Great Depression in Brainerd and Minneapolis, Minnesota which shaped her determination and stoked her drive in life. What it didn't do was hold her back. Minnesota winters gave her an appreciation of the sound of newly fallen snow crunching under foot, something that stayed with her all of her 95 years. Loretta put herself through school, then with a team of 4 women opened a new office for her company in Chicago where she met the love of her life, Harry Wasiele, Jr. She was definitely the woman behind the man. After marrying Harry in 1948, the two would work their day jobs then moonlight in the family restaurant business assisting the older generation in the then famous Chicago area Country House Restaurant. As time passed they turned in their aprons with Harry continuing in sales and Loretta a first time mom. In the evenings Harry would draft business proposals and Loretta would type them in duplicate on her Royal typewriter when duplicate meant carbon copies on onion paper. This after the home cooked supper and the first 2 kids were tucked into bed in suburban Arlington Heights. Time marched on, the team work paid off with better sales territories in new locations, new homes in new states; Michigan, Pennsylvania. The family grew from 2 in the early 50s to 4 in the late 50s. Loretta became the all round mom, running to scouts, swimming lessons, school plays, baseball and basket ball practices and games. Managing the family calendar was a full time job. Then sales territories became management, entertaining was added to the calendar as was a move to Connecticut. The life of a corporate wife was added to Loretta's routine. Harry was promoted to company President and CEO and Loretta was rewarded with all the wifely responsibilities that came with that job. Loretta exuded beauty, grace and hospitality, as if born to the challenge. All the while she was the eminent mother and counselor to her husband and 4 children spanning a decade in ages. Loretta saw all of her children through college, rewarding careers, marry and begin lives of their own, always there with loving support and Midwestern wisdom. Yet another home was added, this time a vacation one on beautiful Nantucket Sound on Cape Cod where the growing family would return for many gatherings. She and Harry retired to a snow bird life in South Florida and later to Georgia to be closer to family. They were living with their son Mark and his family when in 2016 Harry passed and she continued to make her home there. The Wasiele siblings will forever be grateful for the love and devotion that Mark, Kristine, Matt, Kate and J.T. showed our parents and the loving care they gave them so that they could live together under their roof in their final years. All of Loretta's family and close friends joined in her 95th birthday celebration both actually and virtually in November to share the love of an extraordinary life. Unexpectedly, as if her work here was done, five years and a day after losing her life mate, our Mom received her richest reward when she called Mark to her side, shared a final message, squeezed his hand and close her eyes for the last time, finally getting her ultimate wish, to be rejoined with the love of her life. Loretta leaves her 4 adult children: Kathleen Wasiele Bach (Louis C.), Brian D. Wasiele (Paula), Larry S. Wasiele (Laurie), Mark T. Wasiele (Kristine); 9 grandchildren: Louis W. (Caitlin), Kathryn (John Clinton IV), Bradley (Chrissie), Victoria (Joseph), Shelby, Anthony, Matthew, Katherine, J.T.; and 6 great-grandchildren: Joslyn, Loretta, Eva, John Clinton V, Brinley and Cayden. A Mass of Christian Burial and Internment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Chicago, our hometown, where the family will gather to honor our parent at a later date. Meanwhile, a Roman Catholic funeral will take place when practical in Duluth, GA. Online condolences may be sent by visiting



