Obituaries

Washington, Janiece

Oct 8, 2023

WASHINGTON, Janiece

Age 31, of Clarkston, GA, passed October 1, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

