WASHINGTON, Janiece
Age 31, of Clarkston, GA, passed October 1, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/