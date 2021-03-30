WASHINGTON, Gloria



Gloria Simkins Washington, affectionately called Mumzie by everyone who knew her, was born on October 27, 1926 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Dr. George C. Simkins and Mrs. Guyrene T. Simkins. Gloria passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021, after a life of being a gracious and loving inspiration to others. Gloria grew up, with her parents and brother Dr. George C. Simkins, Jr. (deceased).



In 1947, Gloria received her B.A. degree from her beloved Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, and in 1949 earned a Master of Social Work degree from Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA (now Clark Atlanta University). After her graduation from Atlanta University Gloria married Dr. Eleby R. Washington, II and they moved to Florence, SC.



Gloria served as the Director of Social Services for the Newark Pre-School Council, and for over 33 years was devoted to serving the youth in the Greater Newark community. Her work with the Preschool Council and Head Start gave her great pride and joy - her official work photo ID is still in her wallet.



Gloria enjoyed her association with numerous community organizations such as The Links, Inc., North Jersey Chapter; The National Smart Set, New Jersey Chapter; and Jack and Jill of America, Essex Chapter (now Essex-Hudson Chapter).



Gloria was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Newark, NJ for over 60 years. She participated fully in the life of the Church and served in various official capacities over the years.



Gloria and Eleby relocated to Atlanta from New Jersey in 2011.



Gloria is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dr. Eleby R. Washington, II; her children, Karen W. Carter (Alvin), Dr. Eleby R. Washington, III (Pamela), Judge Eric T. Washington (Sheryl), and Stuart G. Washington (Eddy Teixeira). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Whitney W. Boles (Brian), Eleby R. Washington, IV (Alicia), Marcelina Washington, Morgan Marshall, Matthew Marshall, Lindsay Washington, Erica Washington, and Eric Washington, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Lily and Blaise; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding her in death were her grandchildren Alvin Carter, III and Cameron Carter.



Murray Brothers Funeral Home (MBFH.com) will live stream the private family service on Saturday, April 3 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her beloved Bennett College - Bennett.edu/donations. Services are being conducted by Murray Brothers Funeral Home here in Atlanta. MBFH.com



