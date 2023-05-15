Washington, Eleby

WASHINGTON, Dr. Eleby R.



Dr. Eleby R. Washington II, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 7, 2023, at the age of 98. Funeral Services for Dr. Washington will be held at the North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, at 9:00 AM, on Friday, May 19, 2023. His body will lie Instate at 8:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 8:30 AM on the day of service. It will be followed by his interment at the Georgia National Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA, (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.



