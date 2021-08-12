ajc logo
WASHINGTON, Alma Favors

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Ms. Alma Favors Washington, age 78, of Atlanta, GA will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Elder Anthony Green, officiating. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

