WASHINGTON, Alma Favors



Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Ms. Alma Favors Washington, age 78, of Atlanta, GA will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. Elder Anthony Green, officiating. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.



