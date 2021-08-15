WASDIN, John Treadwell



Of Carrollton, Georgia, born January 13, 1937, and named for his maternal Great Grandfather, Major John Treadwell, CSA. His parents were Gelon E. Wasdin, Sr. and Marion Brown Wasdin. He attended Georgia Military Academy and Bremen High School. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA and LLB. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta social fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. He was a member of the University of Georgia Pinnacle Society and University of Georgia Heritage Society and created scholarship funds for the Law School and Business School. He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia, the American Bar Association (member of Corporate and Business, Fiduciary Law and Taxation Sections) Practicing Law Institute, American Judicature Society, and United States Tax Court Bar. He practiced in Bremen and Carrollton for over 50 years. His focus was business and estate matters, representing family businesses and their owners. He was a charter member of the Bremen Lions Club and the Bremen Jaycees, and he was President of the West Georgia Shrine Club. Mr. Wasdin was a director of the Commercial Bank and subsequently a director of the holding company of the First National Bank of Georgia for a combined 40 years. He was also a director of the Associated Rubber Company for 16 years. He was member of Sunset Hills Country Club, the Atlanta Athletic Club, a Circle Member of the High Museum and a member of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. John Wasdin served on the University of West Georgia Foundation from 1984 to 1996. He was a member of the University of West Georgia Champions Council and created a scholarship fund for student athletes majoring in business. He also started the Wasdin Scholarship Fund in 1974 which his family supports, and to date this scholarship has been awarded 44 times. He joined the First Baptist Church of Bremen in 1945 and subsequently Victory Methodist Church when he moved to Carrollton. He took great joy from his walking Buddies, his Tuesday night suppers with other lawyers, his Friday lunch with his young at heart friends and his meetings with his investment club fellows. He also enjoyed the Agape Sunday School Class and the spiritual enlightenment it provided. He experienced a life changing event at the age of 40, as a result of the love and kindness of strangers who enabled him to achieve his stated life's goal of being a wholesome part of society and making some meaningful contribution thereto. John really enjoyed traveling, and he and Mitzi went on some thirty international trips together, but his two favorite travel locations were Highlands, NC and to the Golden Isles of Georgia.



He is survived by his beloved wife Mitzi Mathews Wasdin, his daughter Marion Wasdin and his stepson, James Beckham. He is also survived by his brother, Gelon Wasdin (wife, Alice Jane), his brother-in-law, W. O. Parrish (deceased sister Susan's husband). He is also survived by his niece, Katherine Wasdin, his niece, Christian Parrish, and his nephew Will Parrish, Will's wife Amy and son Eli. John is also survived by his cousin Melinda Lively Laager and her son Mathew Laager and Melinda's grandson Palmer Laager.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11 AM at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. A scattering of ashes ceremony will be held at Victory United Methodist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 or Victory United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Carrollton, GA 30112.



Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

