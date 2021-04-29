WARTHAN, H. Patricia "Pat"



H. Patricia "Pat" Warthan, 79 years old of Decatur, GA was received at the gates of Heaven on April 25, 2021. Pat was a teacher extraordinaire, a champion of learning and dedicated her life to her profession. Her teaching career was filled with countless awards, personal achievements, and the admiration of her students. Her legacy was the positive influence she had in the lives of her students. Born June 14, 1941 in Alexandria, VA and raised in Wheeling, West Virginia, Pat was a 1959 graduate of Wheeling High School where she honed her musical talents by participating in the band and playing the trumpet. In 1964 she graduated from Fairmont State College with a bachelor's degree in Oceanography. In 1969, Pat graduated from Texas A&M with a Masters in Education. In 1964, Pat began her teaching career in Carrabelle, FL. She relocated to Decatur, GA in 1970 to teach at Towers High School. She taught chemistry, physics, biology, and earth science. The American Meteorological Society (AMS) recognized her contributions to the field. She joined their team during the summers and was instrumental in developing a teacher's manual and implementing the delivery system nationwide. She was a charter member of the AMS Atmosphere Education Resource Agent Network and also a member of the AMS Governing Board of School and Popular Meteorological and Oceanographic Education. She was preceded in death by her lifetime friend, Patti Ireland, parents Linwood Warthan and Elisabeth Etchison, the man that she considered her father, Anthony J. Trovato of Wheeling, WV and brother, A. John Trovato. Surviving are siblings Frank A. Warthan (Toni) of Bradley, IL, Sandra Warthan Pollock of Newport News, VA, Michael Coleman (Pat) of Stafford, VA, Pamela Trovato Nau of Marietta, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. Exceptional care during her final days was provided by her nephew, Frank Warthan, Jr. (Kenny) of Acworth, GA., niece, Jan Orga (Richard) of Nashville, TN, friend Kris McClure of Statesville, NC, sister Pam, brother Mike, niece Karen Rose, nephew, Stuart Pollock and friends, Amy and Andrew Marti, and twin daughters Lily and Lucy, whom she loved dearly. Pat's quick wit, positive attitude, sarcasm, priceless life stories, and encyclopedic knowledge will be missed by all that were blessed to know her. Pat was an active member and officer of the Decatur Civic Chorus singing alto and playing the trumpet; an active member of the Decatur-Dekalb Retired Educators Association (DDREA) and Oakhurst Presbyterian Church served as her church home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pat's memory to these organizations that meant so much to her: Decatur Civic Chorus PO Box 1361 Decatur, GA 30031. Please note in memo that it is in Pat's memory. GSU Foundation GSU-Perimeter College, Development Office (Box 5) Panthersville Road, Decatur, GA 30034. Please note DDREA on the memo line. In addition, per Pat's request, there will be no visitation or services. This obituary will also be posted on www.legacy.com.

