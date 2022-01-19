Warren, William



(William) Billy Warren, succumbed to undetected internal injuries at the age of 87 following a minor slip and fall. Known as the "King of Drywall" a drywaller extraordinaire, "Warren was his name, Drywall was his game"! Apartment developers throughout the southeast were his client base during the real estate boom of the 70's, 80's, and 90's when he turned over the company to his son who predeceased him four years ago. He is survived by his wife Randa Warren, who was by his side for 43 years and stayed by his side as he passed. He leaves (3) daughters, (6) grandchildren, (4) great-grandchildren, (2) nieces and (1) nephew. Billy had a special style and was the life of any party. He was kind, thoughtful, generous, and always a good friend. His jokes made everyone laugh, and his smile lit up the room. He will be hugely missed. Due to the restraints of the Covid Virus, he will be cremated, and his ashes held until the death of his wife when they will be brought back together and spread.

