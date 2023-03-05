Warren, Walter

WARREN, Jr., Walter Bruce



Bruce Warren, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 94 years old.



Bruce was born on November 1, 1928 in Greenville, NC. He was the son of Walter Bruce Warren Sr. and Hannah Fulford Warren. Bruce entered the Navy in October of 1946 as an Electronics Technician serving on the USS Ernest G. Small and USS Greenwood. Upon leaving the Navy in 1950, Bruce enrolled at Georgia Tech on the GI Bill. Bruce earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1953, and attained his Master's degree in 1955, both in Electrical Engineering.



Bruce started his career at The Georgia Tech Research Institute. He stayed there until 1967 when he moved his family to Houston, TX, taking a job at TRW, working on the Apollo Space Program. While in Houston he also served as an adjunct professor in engineering at the University of Houston. Bruce spent many years working on communication systems for Georgia Tech and TRW through contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense. He held several patents for his research work. In 1981 he returned to Georgia Tech until he retired in 1991. After retirement, Bruce continued to do consulting work with Georgia Tech and TRW. Over the course of his career, Bruce enjoyed nothing more than gathering with colleagues around the chalk board to debate and work out problems. Although Bruce held several managerial positions, research was his passion.



Bruce was a long time member of the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul. He was the founding member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. Bruce participated in several bible study groups where he had a reputation of instigating healthy discussions.



Despite all of his professional accomplishments, Bruce was most devoted to his family. His penchant for debate was certainly felt at annual family reunions at The High Hampton Inn, a 40-year tradition. Bruce enjoyed gardening, reading and working on crossword puzzles.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gayle Hughes Warren; sister, Hannah Warren Jones (Bill); children, Susan Williams (John), Margaret Alexander (David), Alan Hudson (Kimber), Donna Klewein (Jared); grandchildren, Morgan Williams, Samantha Klewein, Alexa Hudson and Peyton Klewein. Bruce is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family also wants to recognize Bruce's caregivers, Felix Manford and Lisa Kinney-Ufere. These living angels made sure Bruce lived with dignity and peace in the final chapter of his life.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062. A reception will follow in the parish hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul for the Brotherhood of St. Andrew in Bruce's memory.

