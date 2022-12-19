WARREN, Mary Ann Thomas "Doll"



Mary Ann "Doll" Thomas Warren, age 86, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA, officiated by Rev. Bobby Linkous. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM, until the time for the service.



