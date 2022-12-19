ajc logo
X

Warren, Mary Ann

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WARREN, Mary Ann Thomas "Doll"

Mary Ann "Doll" Thomas Warren, age 86, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA, officiated by Rev. Bobby Linkous. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM, until the time for the service.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
8h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Elliott Levitas, Georgia’s first Jewish congressman, dies at 91
8h ago

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game
5h ago

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game
5h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

What the Falcons had to say after the 21-18 loss to the Saints
6h ago
The Latest

Crum, Joyce
1h ago
Levitas, Hon. Elliott
1h ago
Farmer, Dana
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top