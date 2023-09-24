WARREN, Gwen S.



Miss Gwen S. Warren of Atlanta, Georgia, died on September 18, 2023, after a brief illness. She was the only child of the late John B. and Lillie Shelton Warren of Danville, Virginia, and was a lifelong member of Moffett Memorial Church in Danville.



She earned her B. A. degree from Emory University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and did post-graduate studies in Administration and Education at the University of Georgia.



In 1960, she began teaching at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, where she taught sixth grade for eight years. She left Westminster to assume the position of principal at Trinity School in Atlanta, but returned to Westminster in 1972. For the next 28 years, she taught seventh and eighth grade English and held a number of administrative positions, including seventh grade girls grade chair. Her colleagues on the faculty held her in the highest esteem.



A gifted English teacher, Gwen imbued her students with a thorough understanding of the mechanics of grammar and language. Many of her students credit their professional success to the foundation they received in her class. She also imparted to her students a love for poetry, and many can still recite from memory the lines she taught them. A consummate educator, she was named state runner-up for STAR teacher of Georgia in 1998.



After a distinguished 40-year career, Miss Warren took an early retirement in 2000 to return to Danville, to care for her parents for several years, before coming back to Atlanta.



A memorial service will be held on September 30, at 10:30 AM, at The Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, located at 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. There will be a private interment at Highland Burial Park in Danville at a later time.



Miss Warren is survived by a number of Virginia cousins and many Atlanta friends.





