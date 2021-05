<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688864-01_0_0000688864-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688864-01_0_0000688864-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WARREN, Ella<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ella Mae Robinson Warren was born May 12, 1928. She transitioned on May 3, 2021. She was a member of St. Paul AME and Greater Saint Peter AME churches. Funeral service will be held in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, May 14, at 10 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be in the mortuary on Thursday, May 13, from 4-7 PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERALDIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com</font><br/>