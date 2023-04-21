X

Warren, Edgar

Obituaries
WARREN, Jr., Edgar K.

Funeral service for Mr. Edgar K. Warren, Jr., will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM, at Trinity AME Church, 604 Lynhurst Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, The Reverend Shawn D. Drains, Senior Pastor, The Reverend Doctor Jeffery B. Cooper, Chief Information Officer/General Secretary of the African Methodist Episcopal Church officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 9:30 AM. Interment will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Oak Grove AME Church Cemetery, Camilla, GA. These services will be livestreamed at facebook.com/trytrinityame.

