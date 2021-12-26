Warren, Doris

WARREN (MORELAND), Doris



Doris Moreland Warren, age 74, of Lilburn, Georgia died December 20th 2021 at Northside Duluth Hospital. Dotti was born in Albany, Georgia on November 3rd 1947. She was the first born to Joseph "Simp" Moreland and Peggy Joyce Moreland.



Dotti married John D. Warren, son of Dr. Ned L. Warren and Rose L. Warren of Nashville, TN, on August 11, 1968 at Briarcliff Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. Soon after they gave birth to the eldest son, John D. Warren Jr. (Jay), followed by Jeffery Warren, and Joshua Warren. Dotti was active in the Lilburn/Atlanta community. She started dance at the age of three with Peggy Pritchett in Albany. When the family moved to Atlanta she studied with Carolyn Fleetwood and Southern Ballet of Atlanta.



She started teaching for Carolyn Fleetwood while still a senior in high school. Later on in life, wanting to be near her children, she decided to open Simply Dancing in Lilburn. After retiring from Simply Dancing she continued her love of teaching and performing in Lilburn, GA. She started a senior group known throughout Lilburn as the "Divas". The Divas were so good that they entered and won a trip to New York City to see the Rockettes. Besides her love of dance, she loved Jesus, her family and her church. Dotti organized, along with some other ladies from the church, a nursing home ministry.



Dotti was preceded in death by Jeffrey Warren, her son; Simp Moreland, her father; Debbie Moreland, her sister; Joyce Moreland, her mother; and Dr. Ned and Rose Warren, her in-laws. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, John Warren; her sons, Jay and Josh Warren; her grandchildren, John and Jeffery Warren; her daughter-in-law, Meredith Warren; her two sisters, Delayne Meaders and Deana Fenocchi; her nieces, Vallee and her husband, Rob Ohayon and Christina Dupuis; nephews, Joey Armistead, Corey Meaders and Louis Fenocchi; cousins, Jim Warren and Candi, Sandy Fisher, Julie Rodebush; and hundreds of best friends.



Visitation will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 29th at Cornerstone Bible Church, Lilburn, GA, followed by the service at 12:00 PM. Graveside services at Floral Hills Memory Garden, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

