WARREN, Bobby Lee



Bobby Lee Warren, 78, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away September 23, 2021. He was born in Spring City, TN, to the late M.M. Warren and Eva Mae McCart on January 27, 1943.



He graduated from South Fulton High School in 1961. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Theresa Warren; son, Troy Warren; and two beautiful granddaughters, Kenzie and Kaylin.



Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was always the life of a party. Everyone loved to be around Bob and share some good stories.



He was in sales most of his life from Manager, District Manager, Regional Manager to VP of Sales for several big companies; Atlanta Automotive, STP, First Brands, and Bondo. He retired from sales and traveling to start his own business in dry cleaning (Riverdale Cleaners) for 11 years. After that and until present, he had his own rental home business, Beltway Properties.



The family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Sacred Journey of McDonough.



A private memorial for the family has already been held.

