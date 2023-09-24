Warren, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

WARREN, Barbara

Barbara Ann Webb Warren passed away in Suwanee, Georgia on Monday, September 18, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, January 8, 1932.

Barbara graduated from Hoke Smith High School in Atlanta and worked many years as an executive secretary while raising a young family with her first husband Gary Lee Wisener.

Throughout Barbara's long working career, she was a consummate professional and in later years while working in the law department for Mutual of New York, went back to school to become a paralegal. Barbara retired from Mutual of New York when she was sixty but soon was asked to come back to work on a consulting basis with MONY Law Division in Manhattan, NY.

Her passions were her family, home, gardening and her beloved pets Amy, Doug, Kim, Molly and Jitsy. Later in life she would fulfill a long-held dream of traveling and took many memorable trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska. She was an avid reader who donated to many causes she believed in. She passed those passions along to her three daughters, Debra Lee Wisener-Chester, Susan Gay Wisener, Nancy Ann Wisener Robertson. She loved her wonderful sons-in-law, Dr. Steve Chester and William Mark Robertson and delighted in her granddaughter, Dr. Olivia Anne Chester Newell.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Edythe Agnella Flanagan Berg; father, John Dawson Webb; stepfather, Karl Oscar Wilheim Berg; sister, Shirley Sandra Webb Bowen; son-in-law, Dr. Steve Chester; first husband and father to her three daughters, Gary Lee Wisener; and her second husband, Merrell Brock Warren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Lee Wisener-Chester, Statesboro, GA, Susan Gay Wisener, Decatur, GA, Nancy Ann Wisener Robertson (Mark), Suwanee, GA; granddaughter, Dr. Olivia Anne Chester Newell (Parker), Statesboro, GA; sister and niece, Joan Webb Darley and Sheri Darley, St. Petersburg, FL; and nephew, Tim, Darley, TN.

Plans for celebrating Barbara's life are pending and will be posted on the Wages and Sons website in the coming months. If you would like to be contacted directly once plans are made, please leave a comment on this site. Barbara will be cremated at Wages and Sons Stone Mtn. GA with the final resting place at Arlington Cemetery.

Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Lifeline Animal Project https://lifelineanimal.org/tribute-gifts/ or to a charity of your choice.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 dead in ‘targeted’ shooting near SW Atlanta mall
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod
18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod
18h ago

Man arrested after opening fire outside Gordon County Jail, sheriff says
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
1h ago
Malone, Cheryl Ann
1h ago
Daugherty, Martha
1h ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top