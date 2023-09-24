WARREN, Barbara



Barbara Ann Webb Warren passed away in Suwanee, Georgia on Monday, September 18, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, January 8, 1932.



Barbara graduated from Hoke Smith High School in Atlanta and worked many years as an executive secretary while raising a young family with her first husband Gary Lee Wisener.



Throughout Barbara's long working career, she was a consummate professional and in later years while working in the law department for Mutual of New York, went back to school to become a paralegal. Barbara retired from Mutual of New York when she was sixty but soon was asked to come back to work on a consulting basis with MONY Law Division in Manhattan, NY.



Her passions were her family, home, gardening and her beloved pets Amy, Doug, Kim, Molly and Jitsy. Later in life she would fulfill a long-held dream of traveling and took many memorable trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska. She was an avid reader who donated to many causes she believed in. She passed those passions along to her three daughters, Debra Lee Wisener-Chester, Susan Gay Wisener, Nancy Ann Wisener Robertson. She loved her wonderful sons-in-law, Dr. Steve Chester and William Mark Robertson and delighted in her granddaughter, Dr. Olivia Anne Chester Newell.



Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Edythe Agnella Flanagan Berg; father, John Dawson Webb; stepfather, Karl Oscar Wilheim Berg; sister, Shirley Sandra Webb Bowen; son-in-law, Dr. Steve Chester; first husband and father to her three daughters, Gary Lee Wisener; and her second husband, Merrell Brock Warren.



She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Lee Wisener-Chester, Statesboro, GA, Susan Gay Wisener, Decatur, GA, Nancy Ann Wisener Robertson (Mark), Suwanee, GA; granddaughter, Dr. Olivia Anne Chester Newell (Parker), Statesboro, GA; sister and niece, Joan Webb Darley and Sheri Darley, St. Petersburg, FL; and nephew, Tim, Darley, TN.



Plans for celebrating Barbara's life are pending and will be posted on the Wages and Sons website in the coming months. If you would like to be contacted directly once plans are made, please leave a comment on this site. Barbara will be cremated at Wages and Sons Stone Mtn. GA with the final resting place at Arlington Cemetery.



Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Lifeline Animal Project https://lifelineanimal.org/tribute-gifts/ or to a charity of your choice.





