WARRAS, Wendy



Wendy Elliott Warras (née Wendy Ann Elliott) of Marietta, GA passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Wendy was born June 17, 1970 in Daytona Beach, FL. Growing up so close to the ocean was a formative experience for Wendy. From bolting out after classes at Seabreeze H.S. for a quick dip in the water to taking a well-deserved vacation, she would feel the pull of the ocean throughout her entire life and was never happier than when she was at the beach.



Wendy attended Florida State University, where she gained lifelong friends, an abiding love for football, and a keen economic sense that would serve her well in her career. As a successful entrepreneur, Wendy ran a finance and accounting business for many years before serving as a financial officer for a prominent medical firm - a role that she enjoyed immensely. Wendy was also an avid animal lover, raising and caring for many dogs and cats, some of which were rescued from dire situations. This passion for animal welfare led her to volunteer to arrange for feeding, vaccination and spay/neuter services for countless homeless pets.



Wendy is survived by her loving husband Jake Warras; her beloved parents Larry and Linda Elliott; the sister she adored, Jennifer Purvis (née Elliott), her husband Mike, and their four children whom she cherished: Emily, Brandon, Brooke and Ethan. Wendy's extended family includes her mother-in-law Floy Calogero, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe Warras and Jessica Luna, her nephew Roman, and the numerous friends she opened her heart and home to over the years. She was a loyal friend, devoted family member and wonderful person who will be dearly missed.



Wendy's family will be holding a small, private ceremony honoring her memory in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in her name with the ASPCA. Donations can be made by visiting https://secure.aspca.org/team/wendy-warras-memorial-campaign

