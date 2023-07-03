WARNKEN, Ronald Lee "Ron"



On June 26, 2023, Ronald Lee Warnken of Marietta, Georgia, crossed over the rainbow bridge after 90 years on this planet. He was an active member of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church for over 45 years, and was married to the love of his life, Sarah Jane Warnken, for over 62 years. You made it to the finish line Dad, now you are free and at peace.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com