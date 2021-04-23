ajc logo
Ware, Sallie

WARE (PHILLIPS), Sallie H.

Sallie H. Phillips Ware peacefully transitioned on April 13, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her brother, Willie Hendrix; loving children, Delores Gunn, John (Denise) Phillips II, Faye (Vincent) Starling, and Velma Bell; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Sallie was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Ware and son, Clarence Leon Bell. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Services will be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

