Warden, Anneliese

WARDEN (PICK), Anneliese Marie 09-08-1925 to 10-13-2020 Obedient daughter, loving mother and provider. Dedicated civil servant for 44 years. R.I.P Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel
2189 Midway Road
Douglasville, GA
30135
https://www.jones-wynn.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral