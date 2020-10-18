X

Warden, Anneliese

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WARDEN (PICK), Anneliese Marie 09-08-1925 to 10-13-2020 Obedient daughter, loving mother and provider. Dedicated civil servant for 44 years. R.I.P Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel

2189 Midway Road

Douglasville, GA

30135

https://www.jones-wynn.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

