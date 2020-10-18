Warden, Anneliese

WARDEN (PICK), Anneliese Marie 09-08-1925 to 10-13-2020 Obedient daughter, loving mother and provider. Dedicated civil servant for 44 years. R.I.P Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

