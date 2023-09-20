Ward, Thelma

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

WARD (POPE), Thelma

Thelma Pope Ward, age 87, of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at home. Thelma was born on March 28, 1936, in New York City to Thomas and Irene Pope. After graduating from Campbell High School in 1953, where she played basketball, she worked for State Farm Insurance in Hapeville, Georgia for more than 25 years. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, church activities, community involvement, and spending time with her husband, Frost, and family. She was happily married to Alton Frost Ward for 53 years until his passing in 2010. She was an active member of the Jonesboro First Baptist Church. She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Keith Shipley; and granddaughter, Elizabeth; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Bethel United Methodist Church in West Point, GA, on Thursday afternoon at 3:30. Visitation is Thursday, before the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at Ford-Stewart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Thelma's memory to "Jatha's Babies" (a ministry which provides dolls and stuffed animals to memory care patients at local assisted living centers& hospitals) c/o Jonesboro First Baptist Church, PO Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237, or email rbutler@fbcjonesboro.com, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements provided by Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc. Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Metro prosecutor gets to work pushing for justice after brother’s slaying11h ago

Credit: AP

Judge allows lawyers to interview grand jurors who indicted Trump, 18 others
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC PHOTOS
Braves end skid, beat Phillies
5h ago

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding
9h ago

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding
9h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Nigerian princess brings international perspective on DEI to Atlanta
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Malone, Cheryl Ann
Spears, Clayton
1h ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top