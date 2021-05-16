<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689309-01_0_0000689309-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689309-01_0_0000689309-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WARD, Stanley Phillip<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Stanley Phillip Ward, age 72, of Brookhaven, GA, peacefully passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family. <br/><br/>Celebration of life services for Stanley will be held privately at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, followed by a Memorial Service that will be open to all at Liberty Baptist Church in Carnesville, GA beginning at 1 PM on Friday, May 21st. <br/><br/>Stan was born January 19, 1949 in Carnesville, GA to Jason Ward and Mozelle Andrews Ward. Stan was a devout Christian and faithful member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church. As a CPA and the Key Principal for Tabor & Co PC, located in Decatur, GA, Stan was a trusted advisor and accountant. His sound and steadfast financial advice endeared him to many longtime clients. <br/><br/>Stan was a master gardener and enjoyed farming and rebuilding machinery with his brother Michael Ward. Times dearest to Stan were spent with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren. Stan, lovingly referred to as "Pops" by his children and grandchildren, was the rock of his family, providing quiet strength, guidance and unconditional love. <br/><br/>Stan is survived by the love of his life, wife of 33 years, Leslie Lee Ward; daughter Audra Ward Cenac and husband Chris; grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, C.E., Philip; son, Trenton A. Ward and wife Courtney; grandchildren Veronica and Mary-Katherine, and son Scott Plageman and wife Walker; grandchildren Jack and Grey; brother, Michael J. Ward and wife Beth; as well as niece Marlaina and husband Dusty, nephew Alex and wife Sara. <br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Chamblee First United Methodist Church in loving memory of "Stanley Phillip Ward". Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><br/>