X

Ward, Rudy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WARD, Rudy McKenzie

Rudy McKenzie Ward, age 85, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on April 1, 2023. Rudy was originally from Williamston, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and had a long career in the radio, television, and film industry. He loved playing handball and, later in life, bicycling on Atlanta's Greenway bike paths. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leroy and Margaret Ward. He is survived by his sons, Ken, Gaines (MiLyn), and Doyle; his grandchildren, Mackensie and Austin; and his sister, Joyce (Fran McDougal) Roberson. His remains will be interred at a graveside service at Martin Memorial Garden in Williamston, NC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot 2h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

DeKalb superintendent finalist a polarizing figure in current district
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
13h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
13h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for John R. Lewis Legacy Institute

OPINION: It’s your loss, DNC!
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Topp, Jane
1h ago
Grant, Cassandra
1h ago
Oliver, Evelyn
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
8h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
19h ago
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top