WARD, Rudy McKenzie



Rudy McKenzie Ward, age 85, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on April 1, 2023. Rudy was originally from Williamston, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and had a long career in the radio, television, and film industry. He loved playing handball and, later in life, bicycling on Atlanta's Greenway bike paths. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leroy and Margaret Ward. He is survived by his sons, Ken, Gaines (MiLyn), and Doyle; his grandchildren, Mackensie and Austin; and his sister, Joyce (Fran McDougal) Roberson. His remains will be interred at a graveside service at Martin Memorial Garden in Williamston, NC.

