WARD, Norman Mr. Norman A. Ward, age 90, of Smyrna, passed away August 14, 2020. He was a small business owner for several decades and retired from DeKalb County as an Inspector. He was the Past Worshipful Master of Inman Masonic Lodge #637 F&AM and currently a member of Latham Lodge #12. Survived by his wife, Rose Mary Ward; children, Pam Reeves, Norma Luongo, James Ward, Paula Eskew, Janie Jenkins, Mike Dawkins; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, in the mausoleum chapel of Georgia Memorial Park with Chaplin Judd Henley officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.Com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30342 or at www.CHOA.org.




