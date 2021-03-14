WARD, Michael Lewis "Mike"



Michael Lewis ``Mike" Ward, 77, of Sandy Springs died March 5, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. He was born June 26, 1943 in Bluffton, Indiana. He moved to Atlanta in 1979 and had a successful career in sales with the Georgia-Pacific company, until his retirement in 2013.



Mike was a warm and loving husband and father, and for whom family was the center of his world. His friendly, easy-going personality made him a wide circle of friends whose company he enjoyed. With a wonderful salesman's persona who "never met a stranger" he put people instantly at ease, and his sense of humor and sharp wit were appreciated and enjoyed by all who knew him. He was a doting father thoroughly engaged in his daughters' childhood athletic activities and could always be seen at the Morgan Falls park during their many softball games, often as their coach or even the league "commissioner" as he was called. At regular gatherings with friends at a favorite nearby restaurant, he so often entertained them with jokes and stories that they light-heartedly referred to him as the "Mayor of Dunwoody." He was that kind of guy.



He was preceded in death by his son, Christian Michael of Circleville, Ohio; and sisters Patricia and Kathleen (Roop), both of Indianapolis. He is survived by his wife Patricia Neil Ward, his daughters Allison Elizabeth and Madison Eileen, both of Atlanta; two grandsons Carter and Landon Ward of Circleville; and a brother, Richard Ward of Marietta.



A memorial will be held on April 3rd at Morgan Falls Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or The Alzheimer's Association.

