WARD, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Ward, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, the fourth child born to the late Rev. Isiah Paul Ward, Sr. and Mrs. Annie Mae Haley Ward. Mary was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, beloved brothers: Haley Ward (2004) and Atty. Isiah Paul Ward, Jr. (August 18, 2020) and her first cousin Federal Judge Horace T. Ward (2016). Mary was baptized at a very early age at Paradise Reed Street Baptist Church. When she moved to Brooklyn, New York she joined the Greater Bethany Baptist Church under Pastor, Rev. Dr. William Augusta Jones, where she served faithfully as Lead Usher of the Usher Ministry at the request of Pastor Jones. Mary's educational journey began at E. P. Johnson Elementary School in the Summer Hill Community. After graduation from David T. Howard High School, graduating fourth in her class, she received degrees from Queensborough City College in Brooklyn, New York and New York University (NYU) in New York, New York. Mary was sought after for her brilliant knowledge by Fortune Five Hundred Companies in Accounting on Wall Street. Her accounting career began at Chemical Bank on Wall Street, where she retired after twenty-five years as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Mary moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she joined the Accounting Team at MGM Properties and retired a second time after fifteen years. She relocated to her hometown, Atlanta, and became active in her high school reunion and alumni activities. Over her lifetime, Mary received many honors in her professional and church life. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe.



Mary is survived by her sisters Annie Pauline WardWilliams (Richard Wiley), Dr. Martha Ward Plowden (Nathaniel), two aunts, one uncle, five nieces, one nephew, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Mary Ann Ward will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Elizabeth Chapel at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., S. W., Atlanta, Georgia 30311. 404-691-3810. Interment at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road, S. W., Atlanta, Georgia 30315.

