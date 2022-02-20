Hamburger icon
Obituaries
2 hours ago

WARD, Mary Angier

Age 76, of Sun City Peachtree in Griffin, GA, passed away from a heart attack while visiting Quito, Ecuador, on January 13, 2022. She lived a full and exciting life. She was preceded in death by her parents Gloria and Nedom, her sister Lyn and brother Nedom. Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Ward; daughter, Calista (Todd) Butler of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Taylor and Ty; sister Jackie (Joe) Brown; brother, Steve Angier, niece, Deborah Eves, nephew, Greg (Jen) Angier; as well as countless friends and neighbors who she loved like family.

Mary attended Druid Hills High School in Decatur, GA and graduated from Georgia State University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Mary had a varied career. She taught Special Education in Cobb County, GA and Sarasota, FL. She was an interior designer, both residential and commercial and became quite the antique dealer. She loved playing tennis, bridge and dominos.

After living in Sarasota, FL for 38 years, Mary and George retired (2010) to Sun City Peachtree in Griffin, GA to be closer to their daughter, son in law , but most important of all - the grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Plans at this time are for a Celebration of Life on May 14, 2022 at the Sun City Peachtree Golf Club, 250 Del Webb Blvd, Griffin, GA 30223.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry, 512 West Slaton Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223.

