WARD, Joseph



Joseph H. Ward, age 92, of Marietta, passed away quietly at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He graduated from Harvard Business School with a degree in Business Administration. He retired from Monsanto Chemical Manufacturing Company. He was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.



Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ward and daughter, Kimberly Ward. He is survived by one son, Kevin and wife Anita Ward, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation in Joseph Ward's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



