ajc logo
X

Ward, Joseph

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
11 hours ago

WARD, Joseph

Joseph H. Ward, age 92, of Marietta, passed away quietly at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He graduated from Harvard Business School with a degree in Business Administration. He retired from Monsanto Chemical Manufacturing Company. He was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ward and daughter, Kimberly Ward. He is survived by one son, Kevin and wife Anita Ward, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation in Joseph Ward's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Weltner, Betty
Hose, Dorothye
Etheridge, Ursula
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top