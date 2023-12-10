Obituaries

Ward, Jeannette

File photo
File photo
Dec 10, 2023

WARD, Jeannette S.

Jeannette S. Ward, age 97, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

She is survived by two stepdaughters, Georgia Brumblow and Sheila Blake; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; one great-great-grandson; and her caregiver and friend, Lisa Dallas.

A visitation of family and friends will be held for Jeannette on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, followed by a Celebration of her Life, in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a Graveside Committal at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.




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Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel & Fairview Memorial Gardens

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

https://www.horisawardfairviewchapel.com/

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