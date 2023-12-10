WARD, Jeannette S.



Jeannette S. Ward, age 97, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



She is survived by two stepdaughters, Georgia Brumblow and Sheila Blake; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; one great-great-grandson; and her caregiver and friend, Lisa Dallas.



A visitation of family and friends will be held for Jeannette on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, followed by a Celebration of her Life, in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a Graveside Committal at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.





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